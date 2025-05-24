Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,379,913 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,379,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of BOX worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 55,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 487,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 271,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,029,853.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

