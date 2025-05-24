ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,964,000 after buying an additional 691,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,564,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after buying an additional 241,403 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 434,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

