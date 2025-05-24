JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.07. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Activity at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

