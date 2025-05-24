Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,099,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 426,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 210,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 12.0%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.