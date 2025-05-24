Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

