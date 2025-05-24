Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innospec by 357.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,193.11. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Innospec’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

