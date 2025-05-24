ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,764 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $36.54 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

