Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.08 and traded as low as $29.47. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 7,280 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

