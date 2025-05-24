Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.03 and traded as low as C$96.25. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$97.00, with a volume of 31,881 shares traded.
HPS.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director Frederick Maurice Jaques sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.29, for a total transaction of C$44,645.00. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
