Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.03 and traded as low as C$96.25. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$97.00, with a volume of 31,881 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPS.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 2.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Hammond Power Solutions

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director Frederick Maurice Jaques sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.29, for a total transaction of C$44,645.00. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.