Griffith & Werner Inc. Purchases Shares of 101,059 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.9% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

BAC stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

