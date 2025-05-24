Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.7% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $455.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $459.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.04 and a 200 day moving average of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.33, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.