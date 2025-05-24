International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

IBM stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

