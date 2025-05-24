Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
