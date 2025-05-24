Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 382,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,191,000 after buying an additional 64,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.