Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.2% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE ENB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 139.69%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

