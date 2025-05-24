Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys 66,061 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

