Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VB opened at $225.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

