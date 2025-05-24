Revisor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,564,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $567.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.42.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

