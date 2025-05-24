Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $286.51 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $286,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

