Pinney & Scofield Inc. Purchases Shares of 175 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 737.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $164.76 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

