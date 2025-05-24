ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,693 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

