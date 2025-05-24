2,309 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Michels Family Financial LLC

Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $339.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.