Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Invests $340,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,185.39 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,036.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $960.54. The stock has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.