26,559 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.