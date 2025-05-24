Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $187.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

