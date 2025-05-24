Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.35%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Barclays PLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 257,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 147,803 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

