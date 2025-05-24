Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 157,700 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
