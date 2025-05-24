Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 157,700 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

