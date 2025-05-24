Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $300,897.35 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,154 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,792,330.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

