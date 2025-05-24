Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $573,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CAT opened at $343.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.