Christopher Emerson Sells 6,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$201,004.20.

Christopher Emerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total value of C$145,394.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$24.96 and a twelve month high of C$39.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.73, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -289.52%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.