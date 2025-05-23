Woodline Partners LP Sells 201,644 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,644 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

In related news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 1,621 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,190 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

