Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

