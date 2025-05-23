Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 211,009 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 331.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,009 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 543,995 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Humacyte by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $6,463,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $372.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

