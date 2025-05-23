Css LLC Il Takes $399,000 Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 508,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 249,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 155,573 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 282,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 84,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

CNOB opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

