32,097 Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Acquired by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 220,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 178,295 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 157,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Unisys Price Performance

UIS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $345.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

