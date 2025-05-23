Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 327,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

