Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.31 and traded as low as $28.71. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 15,017 shares.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.36 million and a P/E ratio of -311.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Spine Injury Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Spine Injury Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,242.47%.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

