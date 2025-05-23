Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 251,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

