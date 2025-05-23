Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,111 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $16,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of ON stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
