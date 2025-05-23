Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,111 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $16,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

