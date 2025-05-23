Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.51 ($15.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,231 ($16.52). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,213.52 ($16.29), with a volume of 787,674 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondi

Mondi Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,144.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,190.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King bought 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,152 ($15.46) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($402.04). Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.