Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.83 and traded as high as C$9.43. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 8,790 shares traded.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$582.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.83.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Group

In related news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total value of C$62,645.00. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$29,559.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,598 shares of company stock worth $295,304. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

