Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.48 and traded as high as $50.52. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 33,654,667 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.