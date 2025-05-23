Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,261,752 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 61,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

