Millennium Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,620,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 269,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.20 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

