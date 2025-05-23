Man Group plc Has $2.11 Million Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,342 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SVM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $842.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

