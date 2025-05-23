Man Group plc Acquires 81,926 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 435.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,926 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

