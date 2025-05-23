Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Certara by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Certara by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Up 2.8%

CERT opened at $11.48 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

