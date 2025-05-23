Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Auddia Price Performance
Shares of Auddia stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Auddia has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.80.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.