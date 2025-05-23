Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Auddia has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUUD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Auddia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

