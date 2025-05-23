Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,898 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,126 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $76,339,000. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $55,182,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

