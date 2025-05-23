AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AlTi Global stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.75. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AlTi Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $85,581,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

