AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
AlTi Global Price Performance
AlTi Global stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.75. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AlTi Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
